Journals at Top Law Schools Now All Led by Women

By

Lilah Burke
February 11, 2020
For the first time, all editors in chief of the flagship law journals of the top 16 law schools in the country (as ranked by U.S. News & World Report) are women, The Washington Post reported Friday. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg addressed the group at a Washington gathering to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

