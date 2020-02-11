Title
Wisconsin Gets $70 Million Gift for Faculty Recruitment
The University of Wisconsin at Madison has announced a $70 million gift from John and Tashia Morgridge, two alumni, to support faculty recruitment and retention. The funds will match gifts from others to support the endowing of chairs for faculty members.
