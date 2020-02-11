Print

Title

Wisconsin Gets $70 Million Gift for Faculty Recruitment

By

Scott Jaschik
February 11, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of Wisconsin at Madison has announced a $70 million gift from John and Tashia Morgridge, two alumni, to support faculty recruitment and retention. The funds will match gifts from others to support the endowing of chairs for faculty members.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Community College Transfer: Everyone Benefits
It’s Time to Get Rid of Distribution Requirements
The Mind of the Moralist

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why the Checklist Model Survives
Higher Ed Exports and ‘Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word’
What Do We Do With All These Business Cards?
6 Ideas Whose Time Has Come
Making Headway on ESL
The Grandparents of Academe

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Trump budget would boost career education spending but cut funds for college aid, research programs

A Lutheran college in Portland will close after the spring 2020 semester

University President Resigns After Prostitution Sting

Advice for grading more efficiently (opinion)

Why the Checklist Model Survives | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

UC Santa Cruz grad assistants strike for living wage in tough rental market

6 Ideas Whose Time Has Come | Higher Ed Gamma

California pilot encourages students to give back to community

Back to Top