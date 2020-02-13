Print

Academic Minute: New Mother Challenges

Doug Lederman
February 13, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Margaret Quinlan, associate professor of communication studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, discusses the challenges, historical and modern, that new mothers face. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

