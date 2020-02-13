Print

Title

Fighting Income Segregation in Higher Education

By

Scott Jaschik
February 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

A new working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that it will be hard to attract more low-income students to elite colleges as long as most of those colleges rely on the SAT or ACT. When they use test scores in admissions, colleges admit wealthier students, who tend to do better on the tests. A solution would be to give the low-income students a "bonus" of about 100 points on the SAT. Then, the students would be admitted and the colleges would be less segregated by income, the paper says.

The paper was prepared Raj Chetty of Harvard University; John N. Friedman of Brown University; Emmanuel Saez of the University of California, Berkeley; Nicholas Turner of the Federal Reserve Board; and Danny Yagan of Berkeley.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Other Student Debt Jubilee
Ignore the Hype. College Is Worth It
Preserving At-Risk Public Universities
as Economic Engines

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Running AMOC
A Great Novel, an Invitation to Dinner with the Author, and Thoughts on Caste in Academia
The Inside Job of Engagement
Know Your Students
Know Your Students
‘Academia Next’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme

Michigan Knew of Misconduct Allegations Against Provost

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

White Supremacist Activity on Campus Hits Record High

Volume of loans in income-driven repayment mushrooms, with bulk of subsidies to graduate students

Silent Sam Settlement Voided

History jobs report indicates that the market may be stabilizing

Why one should ignore the reports and commentary that question the value of a college degree (opinio

Valdosta State Dean Arrested in Child Sex Sting

Back to Top