Print

Title

Valdosta State Dean Arrested in Child Sex Sting

By

Lilah Burke
February 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

Valdosta State University has confirmed that dean Keith Walters has been put on administrative leave following his arrest for child pornography and human trafficking, local Georgia news station WCTV reported.

Walters was one of 14 people caught in a law enforcement sting where authorities convinced suspects they would be meeting a child for sex.

The youngest suspect was 24 and the oldest was 57.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Other Student Debt Jubilee
Ignore the Hype. College Is Worth It
Preserving At-Risk Public Universities
as Economic Engines

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Running AMOC
A Great Novel, an Invitation to Dinner with the Author, and Thoughts on Caste in Academia
The Inside Job of Engagement
Know Your Students
Know Your Students
‘Academia Next’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme

Michigan Knew of Misconduct Allegations Against Provost

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

White Supremacist Activity on Campus Hits Record High

Volume of loans in income-driven repayment mushrooms, with bulk of subsidies to graduate students

Silent Sam Settlement Voided

History jobs report indicates that the market may be stabilizing

Why one should ignore the reports and commentary that question the value of a college degree (opinio

Valdosta State Dean Arrested in Child Sex Sting

Back to Top