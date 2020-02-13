Title
Valdosta State Dean Arrested in Child Sex Sting
By
Valdosta State University has confirmed that dean Keith Walters has been put on administrative leave following his arrest for child pornography and human trafficking, local Georgia news station WCTV reported.
Walters was one of 14 people caught in a law enforcement sting where authorities convinced suspects they would be meeting a child for sex.
The youngest suspect was 24 and the oldest was 57.
