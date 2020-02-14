Print

Character Counts in Admissions

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2020
A survey by the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the Character Collaborative asked 447 college admissions officers what factors they considered important in admissions decisions. As usual, grades in college preparatory courses, strength of the curriculum and test scores were the top factors. But 25.9 percent said that "positive character attributes" were of considerable importance in their decisions, and 44.4 percent said that they were of moderate importance.

