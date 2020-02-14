Title
Watkins Shifts Presidential Role as It Prepares for Merger
J. Kline is no longer leading the controversial efforts to merge the Watkins College of Art, of which he is president, into Belmont University. But the merger efforts are continuing.
The art college's board issued this statement: "The Watkins Board of Trustees and Dr. J. Kline have mutually agreed that in the best interest of the institution, Cary Beth Miller, vice president for academic affairs, will oversee the transition with Belmont University moving forward. The board has asked her to officially assume that role as merger transition coordinator. Miller will report directly to the board. J. Kline will continue to contribute on certain administrative matters."
