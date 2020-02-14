Print

Title

Watkins Shifts Presidential Role as It Prepares for Merger

By

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2020
Comments
 
 

J. Kline is no longer leading the controversial efforts to merge the Watkins College of Art, of which he is president, into Belmont University. But the merger efforts are continuing.

The art college's board issued this statement: "The Watkins Board of Trustees and Dr. J. Kline have mutually agreed that in the best interest of the institution, Cary Beth Miller, vice president for academic affairs, will oversee the transition with Belmont University moving forward. The board has asked her to officially assume that role as merger transition coordinator. Miller will report directly to the board. J. Kline will continue to contribute on certain administrative matters."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Of Love
The Era of Politicized Scholarship
The Other Student Debt Jubilee

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Students Put Off Taking Math
Time for a Reset
Online Course Design
The Campus and the Culture Wars
Running AMOC
A Great Novel, an Invitation to Dinner With the Author and Thoughts on Caste in Academia

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Warning signs of Concordia University Portland's closure, which now stretches across states, higher

7 Reasons Not to Cede Your Online Professional Identity to LinkedIn | Learning Innovation

University of Virginia clarifies all students allowed in multicultural center

The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme

STEM's ongoing sex-difference debate

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

UC Santa Cruz grad assistants strike for living wage in tough rental market

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Alan M. Dershowitz writes that the criticisms of his views by other law professors reflect their pol

Back to Top