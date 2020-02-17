Print

Ex-Coach at Michigan State Convicted of Lying

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2020
A jury on Friday found Kathie Klages, the former gymnastics coach at Michigan State University, guilty of two counts of lying to a peace officer, The New York Times reported. The charges relate to the investigation of Lawrence G. Nassar, the doctor for the team and for USA Gymnastics, who is currently in jail, having been convicted of abuse. Klages told investigators she was not aware of the abuse until 2016, but prosecutors said she knew for 20 years. Two women testified during the trial that they told Klages about the abuse in 1997. But Klages's lawyer said, "The jury got it wrong."

