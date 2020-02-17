Title
Professor Removed From Teaching This Semester After Using N-Word
Peter Gade, a professor of journalism at the University of Oklahoma, will not teach for the rest of the semester after comparing the phrase "OK, boomer" to the N-word, The Oklahoman reported.
Instead of teaching, he will take OU’s program in culturally competent communication and meet in individual sessions with the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
