Professor Removed From Teaching This Semester After Using N-Word

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2020
Peter Gade, a professor of journalism at the University of Oklahoma, will not teach for the rest of the semester after comparing the phrase "OK, boomer" to the N-word, The Oklahoman reported.

Instead of teaching, he will take OU’s program in culturally competent communication and meet in individual sessions with the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

