Print

Title

Report Finds Biases in Hiring Black Faculty at Penn State

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

Pennsylvania State University has proposed changes to hiring and search procedures in response to a faculty-authored report issued last month that detailed how systemic bias has prevented the recruitment and retention of black faculty at Penn State, The Centre Daily Times reported. Black faculty made up just 3.9 percent of tenure-track professors at the flagship campus in University Park in 2018.

The report, authored by Gary King, a professor of biobehavioral health, and Darryl Thomas, an associate professor of African American and diaspora studies, describes an "endemic systemic reluctance to increasing and maintaining faculty diversity within a considerable number of departments and colleges at the University Park campus."

A Penn State spokeswoman detailed several steps the university is taking to address concerns raised in the report. Among them, she said all deans and campus chancellors are conducting “comprehensive reviews” of affirmative action plans “to examine specific areas of underrepresentation within their units” and develop strategies for increasing recruitment of individuals from underrepresented groups. The university has restructured its Faculty Search Committee Briefings, held every fall, to include an increased focus on “recognizing and addressing implicit bias in the search process.” Penn State has also developed mentorship programs focused on helping faculty advance through the promotion and tenure process, with a focus on faculty from underrepresented groups.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Invitation to Our Watchers
Of Love
The Era of Politicized Scholarship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What’s Lost When We Are All Categorized as Either 'White' or 'People of Color'
Enrollment Decline as Climate Change
The 11 Mediums of Higher Ed Communication
Plagiarism Reports
Rushkoff, Online Learning, and 'Team Human'
Learning & Listening: A Conversation With NYU Tandon's Dean

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Title IX debate complicates push for Higher Education Act reauthorization

Loyola New Orleans gives some admitted applicants a free course

The wealthiest universities are paying big endowment tax bills, but how much are others who are on t

Report Finds Biases in Hiring Black Faculty at Penn State

Hardin-Simmons Cuts 22 Academic Programs

Indian government opens up market for online higher education

What’s Lost When We Are All Categorized as Either 'White' or 'People of Color' | Conversations on Di

41% of Recent Grads Work in Jobs Not Requiring a Degree

Ashford Resolves 4-Year Dispute Over GI Bill Benefits

Back to Top