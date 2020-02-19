Title
Push for Ariz. Community Colleges to Offer 4-Year Degrees
Community colleges in Arizona are one step closer to having the freedom to offer bachelor's degrees.
A committee in the state's Legislature approved legislation, House Bill 2790, saying community colleges are a more affordable alternative for many students, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
Arizona's House of Representatives will vote on the bill after constitutional review. The measure would let the governing boards of community colleges decide if they want to offer four-year degrees. It doesn't include additional state aid.
Unsurprisingly, the Arizona Board of Regents and the state universities they govern disagree on the proposal. The regents' lobbyist told the Daily Star that all three state universities have partnerships with every community college in Arizona to offer four-year degrees.
However, representatives from community colleges said not all programs are covered under those partnerships, and the university still costs more for the last two years.
Maricopa Community Colleges cost about $2,500 per year, according to the newspaper, while tuition for one year at a public, four-year institution can cost more than $10,000.
Rural areas also often lack opportunities to finish a bachelor's degree, which this proposal could remedy.
Still, some are questioning the feasibility of whether Arizona's community colleges have the ability and capacity to offer four-year degrees.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Syracuse students suspended for second sit-in
Course Hero, once vilified by the faculty, courts professors as its footprint and valuation grow
Med Schools Use Unconscious Women for Pelvic Exam Practice
Success slows for project seeking increased enrollment of Pell students at high-achieving colleges
Practical steps toward more inclusive teaching (opinion)
Indian government opens up market for online higher education
Gender Inequality in Science Careers and Publishing
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
How a revision of the Western Civ curriculum resulted in no curriculum at all (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!