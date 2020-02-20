Title
Michigan Investigating Allegations of Abuse by Former Team Doctor
By
The University of Michigan is investigating allegations of possible sexual misconduct by Robert Anderson, a former doctor for the university's football team, reported the Detroit Free Press.
Anderson worked at the university from 1968 until 2003. He died in 2008.
The university said in a news release that a former student athlete recently wrote to the athletics director to describe allegations of abuse during medical exams by Anderson in the early 1970s.
"That information was promptly shared with the UM Office for Institutional Equity and UM Police for investigation," the university said. "As is common practice in criminal investigations, UM Police asked the Office for Institutional Equity to pause its review to allow a criminal investigation to proceed."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
No-shows burden counseling center resources
Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts
OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too
Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions
Report shares sustainable college endowment investment strategies
Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct
Polish academics fear role of Roman Catholic group in legislation on free speech
Democratic Senators Oppose Religious Freedom Rule
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!