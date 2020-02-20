Michigan Investigating Allegations of Abuse by Former Team Doctor

The University of Michigan is investigating allegations of possible sexual misconduct by Robert Anderson, a former doctor for the university's football team, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Anderson worked at the university from 1968 until 2003. He died in 2008.

The university said in a news release that a former student athlete recently wrote to the athletics director to describe allegations of abuse during medical exams by Anderson in the early 1970s.

"That information was promptly shared with the UM Office for Institutional Equity and UM Police for investigation," the university said. "As is common practice in criminal investigations, UM Police asked the Office for Institutional Equity to pause its review to allow a criminal investigation to proceed."