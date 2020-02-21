Title
Oberlin Students Protest Plan to Cut Employees
Oberlin College students protested on campus this week to voice opposition to an administration plan to outsource the jobs of more than 100 dinning and custodial employees as a cost-cutting measure.
The students also wanted to show support for the estimated 108 affected employees, many of whom have worked at the college for decades, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.
Carmen Twillie Ambar, president of the private liberal arts college in Ohio, said the move would save the institution $2 million in salary and benefits.
She explained in a letter posted on the college's website that employee compensation makes up 63 percent of the college's budget and noted a three-to-one ratio of students to employees. Ambar said Oberlin administrators have taken a number of steps to cut costs -- including by changing health-care and retirement benefits, reducing the size of administrative staff, and relying less on visiting faculty -- but the college still "faced unprecedented financial and demographic challenges, including an unsustainable structural deficit."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Brigham Young removes policy on same-sex intimacy
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Author discusses book on institutional review boards
No-shows burden counseling center resources
Middle class heavily underrepresented at top private colleges, report finds
Colleges start new academic programs
Scholars should hold themselves accountable for discrimination in academe (opinion)
Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!