Print

Title

Oberlin Students Protest Plan to Cut Employees

By

Marjorie Valbrun
February 21, 2020
Comments
 
 

Oberlin College students protested on campus this week to voice opposition to an administration plan to outsource the jobs of more than 100 dinning and custodial employees as a cost-cutting measure.

The students also wanted to show support for the estimated 108 affected employees, many of whom have worked at the college for decades, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

Carmen Twillie Ambar, president of the private liberal arts college in Ohio, said the move would save the institution $2 million in salary and benefits.

She explained in a letter posted on the college's website that employee compensation makes up 63 percent of the college's budget and noted a three-to-one ratio of students to employees. Ambar said Oberlin administrators have taken a number of steps to cut costs -- including by changing health-care and retirement benefits, reducing the size of administrative staff, and relying less on visiting faculty -- but the college still "faced unprecedented financial and demographic challenges, including an unsustainable structural deficit."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Angry Brigade
Simple Fixes for Income-Driven Repayment
What Took the Place of Western Civ?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alt-Acs, The Great Google Revolt, and the Value of Academic Freedom
Going Rogue
Beyond the Discussion Board
Living Your School’s Brand Across the Campus: An Open Letter to Chief Financial Officers
Meta
Let's Stop Kicking the Can

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Brigham Young removes policy on same-sex intimacy

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Author discusses book on institutional review boards

No-shows burden counseling center resources

Middle class heavily underrepresented at top private colleges, report finds

Colleges start new academic programs

Scholars should hold themselves accountable for discrimination in academe (opinion)

Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

Back to Top