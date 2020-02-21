Title
Tracking Community College Bachelor's Degrees
By
Almost half of the states (23) now allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees to help meet workforce demands, increase access to educational and career advancement opportunities, address college affordability, and increase degree attainment rates, according to a new report from the Education Commission of the States.
The report analyzes related policy activity in the states during the last decade. Florida and Washington lead the way with the largest-scale community college bachelor's programs, according to the group.
ECS also described pros and cons as well as seven core elements of states' policies on community colleges' ability to offer four-year degrees.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Middle class heavily underrepresented at top private colleges, report finds
Brigham Young removes policy on same-sex intimacy
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Author discusses book on institutional review boards
No-shows burden counseling center resources
Scholars should hold themselves accountable for discrimination in academe (opinion)
Colleges start new academic programs
Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!