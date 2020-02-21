Tracking Community College Bachelor's Degrees

Almost half of the states (23) now allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees to help meet workforce demands, increase access to educational and career advancement opportunities, address college affordability, and increase degree attainment rates, according to a new report from the Education Commission of the States.

The report analyzes related policy activity in the states during the last decade. Florida and Washington lead the way with the largest-scale community college bachelor's programs, according to the group.

ECS also described pros and cons as well as seven core elements of states' policies on community colleges' ability to offer four-year degrees.