USC Announces Financial Aid Changes

By

Rick Seltzer
February 21, 2020
The University of Southern California announced two policies Thursday intended to address undergraduate affordability.

Students from families making $80,000 per year or less will be able to attend tuition-free. And the university will not count the value of a home when evaluating students’ financial need -- an important change in particular for students from California, which is known for its high home values.

USC already practices need-blind admissions. The changes mean more need-based financial aid for students, boosting undergraduate aid by more than $30 million and affecting 4,000 students annually once it is fully put in place, according to the university.

Changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students this fall.

