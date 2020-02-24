Print

Title

Colorado State Faculty Urge Cut in Athletic Spending

By

Lilah Burke
February 24, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Faculty Council at Colorado State University has passed a resolution urging the administration “to significantly reduce athletic program subsidies, and to use the savings to support the university’s primary academic mission,” The Coloradoan reported Friday. The resolution passed 46 to 24.

The university “subsidy” to athletics includes allocated money from the university’s general fund and a mandatory student athletics fee. In the 2008-09 academic year, the university subsidy to athletics was only about $12 million. Since then it has doubled, reaching $25.4 million in 2017-18.

Instructional spending at the university has also increased a fair amount, from $199 million in 2008-09 to $380 million in 2017-18. But although that represents a 91 percent increase in instructional spending, the college’s athletics budget is still growing faster.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

FAFSA for All
The Angry Brigade
Simple Fixes for Income-Driven Repayment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thinking About the Sanders Plan
Foreword to Going Alt-Ac: A Guide to Alternative Academic Careers
Rethinking Laser Pointers
Alt-Acs, the Great Google Revolt and the Value of Academic Freedom
Going Rogue
Beyond the Discussion Board

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree

Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions

UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs

Trustee censured for inaccurate email at Johnson County Community College

Purdue looks to adopt civics knowledge as undergraduate requirement

Thinking About the Sanders Plan | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Union College in New York Receives $51 Million Gift

Professors delay, cancel travel to the U.S. due to visa obstacles

Merger Plan for Florida Publics Gets Pushback

Back to Top