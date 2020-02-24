Title
Colorado State Faculty Urge Cut in Athletic Spending
By
The Faculty Council at Colorado State University has passed a resolution urging the administration “to significantly reduce athletic program subsidies, and to use the savings to support the university’s primary academic mission,” The Coloradoan reported Friday. The resolution passed 46 to 24.
The university “subsidy” to athletics includes allocated money from the university’s general fund and a mandatory student athletics fee. In the 2008-09 academic year, the university subsidy to athletics was only about $12 million. Since then it has doubled, reaching $25.4 million in 2017-18.
Instructional spending at the university has also increased a fair amount, from $199 million in 2008-09 to $380 million in 2017-18. But although that represents a 91 percent increase in instructional spending, the college’s athletics budget is still growing faster.
