Concordia Law School to Change Hands

By

Rick Seltzer
February 24, 2020
Concordia University Portland’s law school in Boise, Idaho, will become part of a sister institution, it announced Thursday.

The law school will have Concordia University in St. Paul as its new parent institution, the Associated Press reported. Both Concordia universities are affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Approval of the change is still pending from the American Bar Association.

The future of the law school was an open question after Concordia University Portland surprised students by announcing two weeks ago that it will close after the spring 2020 semester because of financial challenges. That decision, which sparked backlash, also generated questions about what, exactly, led to the university’s troubles.

