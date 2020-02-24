Most Adults Favor Free Public College, Pew Finds

Pew Research Center has found that American adults generally favor making public colleges tuition-free for all American students. But there are still divisions in support based on political party and age.

The research center, in a study conducted in January, found that 63 percent of American adults favor making public college tuition-free. Of those, 37 percent strongly favor it. About one-third oppose the proposal, and 21 percent strongly oppose it.

By party lines, over 80 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in the study favored free public college. Among Republicans, only 39 percent supported the proposal.

But within Republicans, there are divisions of support between age groups. Republicans under 30 are twice as likely as their over-65 counterparts to support tuition-free public college. Among Republicans, the proposal also draws more support from those who have a four-year degree.

Regardless of party, the study suggests that over 80 percent of black and Hispanic adults favor making public college tuition-free. Among white adults, that number was 53 percent.