Saint Joseph's Approves Plan to Bring Back Classes

By

Lilah Burke
February 25, 2020
The Board of Trustees at Saint Joseph’s College, which ceased operations in 2017, has approved a comprehensive plan to bring academic programming back to the Indiana university.

The college’s plan is to create one academic center focused on degree programs and one focused on nondegree certifications.

The college will partner with peer institutions to develop the Saint Joseph’s University Center, focused on degree programs. This center will offer some courses taught by peer colleges under their accreditation. Students at the University Center will start with a two-year associate degree and after completion can pursue a bachelor’s at Saint Joseph’s or transfer to a partner institution, if they so choose. These courses are planned to begin in fall 2021.

The university also plans to found the Saint Joseph’s Career College to offer nondegree professional certifications. The college is currently approved by the state of Indiana to offer certified nursing assistant, certified clinical medical assistant, electrocardiogram and phlebotomy certifications. The college plans to begin offering these courses in the spring of this year.

The Board of Trustees says this work will hopefully allow the college to apply for accreditation eligibility status in spring 2024.

