Study on Mistreatment of Med Students

Medical students are being mistreated by fellow students, faculty members and supervising residents based on their race, gender and sexual orientation, according to a new study by researchers at Yale University.

The research, which was published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine, was based on surveys of 27,000 students at all 140 accredited medical schools in the U.S. It found that women, underrepresented minority groups, Asian, multiracial and lesbian, gay and bisexual students reported more frequent incidents of mistreatment and discrimination than their peers.

"There is a lot of data showing that although medical schools are slowly becoming more diverse, they are still not yet inclusive," Dowin Boatright, the study's co-author and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Yale, said in a statement.