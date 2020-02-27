Title
Stanford Seeks to Alleviate Med School Debt
By
John Arrillaga, a Bay Area real estate developer and Stanford University alumnus, has committed $55 million to the university’s School of Medicine, which, along with other resources, will eliminate a substantial amount of medical school debt for eligible incoming students. The donation was given as a challenge gift, which the university says it plans to match.
Stanford said the gift effectively doubles the amount of aid the School of Medicine can offer to students with demonstrated need over the next decade.
The university says it has long been a leader in alleviating debt. The med school's Class of 2019 graduated with a median student debt of $89,000. The median national medical student debt that year was $200,000, the Association of American Medical Colleges reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Study: Student evaluations of teaching are deeply flawed
NC-SARA report paints detailed picture of distance education landscape
Programs in Italy, South Korea cancel classes and make other changes as coronavirus spreads
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Education Department says House committee is seeking to abuse power with subpoena threat
Western accreditor will consider approving colleges outside its region
Sri Lanka seeks to attract international universities
How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!