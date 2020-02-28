Title
Bellevue College Apologizes for Altering Art on WWII Internment
By
A college in Washington State issued an apology after one of its administrators changed part of an art installation on Japanese American incarceration during World War II.
A Seattle artist’s 11-foot-tall mural of two children at an incarceration camp in California was brought to Bellevue College last week, The Seattle Times reported. The display included an artist’s description with the sentence “After decades of anti-Japanese agitation, led by Eastside businessman Miller Freeman and others, the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans included the 60 families (300 individuals) who farmed Bellevue.”
But photos showed the reference was whited out, and then a laminated description without the sentence was taped over the original description, the Times reported.
Bellevue identified its vice president of institutional advancement, Gayle Colston Barge, as responsible for removing the reference. The college’s president, Jerry Weber, issued a letter of apology Monday.
“It was a mistake to alter the artist’s work,” the apology said. “Removing the reference gave the impression that the administrator was attempting to remove or rewrite history, a history that directly impacts many today.”
The sentence was pasted back onto the description, according to the Times.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Students protest at free speech conference
Study: Student evaluations of teaching are deeply flawed
Oklahoma students want change -- in the form of a new provost
How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)
Academe needs to expand options for working remotely and reconsider what counts as proximity (opinio
Programs in Italy, South Korea cancel classes and make other changes as coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
America's most famous universities created the culture that drove the Varsity Blues scandal (opinion
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!