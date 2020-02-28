Print

Education Department Creates Coronavirus Task Force

By

Paul Fain
February 28, 2020
Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, announced Thursday that the Education Department is creating a task force to prepare for the possible impacts of the coronavirus. DeVos made the announcement during her appearance before the appropriations committee of the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss the Trump administration's proposed budget.

Mitchell “Mick” Zais, the deputy secretary, will lead the task force. A spokeswoman for the department said in an email that the group will "lead the agency’s continuity of operations plan and run point on the interagency work."

