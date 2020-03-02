Title
College Volleyball Players Kneel During Israeli Anthem
Two members of the volleyball team at Brooklyn College took a knee during the playing of the Israeli national anthem in a game at Yeshiva University, where the anthem is played along with "The Star-Spangled Banner," The Guardian reported. The students' action was criticized by some at Yeshiva and some supporters of Israel. A spokesman for Brooklyn College said the institution "strongly condemns all forms of anti-Semitism and hatred. The two students who knelt during the national anthem did not refuse to shake hands with players from the other team. Their kneeling is protected by the First Amendment."
