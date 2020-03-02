Title
Oklahoma Christian Fires Recruiter After Racist Incident
Oklahoma Christian University has fired a recruiter after he asked students at a high school to line up by the color of their skin (darkest to lightest) and hair ("nappiest" to straight), KFOR News reported. Oklahoma Christian released this statement: "The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma Christian University employee. OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit. Admissions staff are scheduled to visit the academy Monday to apologize to Harding students and staff on behalf of the university."
