Title
States Narrow Gaps in Completion Rates
Six-year completion rates across nearly all states are rising, and gaps among them are narrowing, according to newly released data. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released "Completing College: State Report" as a follow-up to a national review of completion rates.
The states that had the largest increases in completion rates compared to the last five cohort years were Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, New York and California, according to the report.
Community colleges are also doing well. Rates for two-year colleges increased in 33 states, and several states saw an increase of at least three percentage points. Still, eight states saw a drop in community college completion rates.
First-time students at community colleges are also getting younger, the report found. In eight states, the share of traditional-age students at community colleges rose by more than three percentage points.
Both Texas and North Carolina saw completion rates for Hispanic and African American students increase at higher rates than the overall student populations. Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey also saw notable one-year gains for those students, while New York and Pennsylvania lost some ground.
