Print

Title

States Narrow Gaps in Completion Rates

By

Madeline St. Amour
March 2, 2020
Comments
 
 

Six-year completion rates across nearly all states are rising, and gaps among them are narrowing, according to newly released data. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released "Completing College: State Report" as a follow-up to a national review of completion rates.

The states that had the largest increases in completion rates compared to the last five cohort years were Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, New York and California, according to the report.

Community colleges are also doing well. Rates for two-year colleges increased in 33 states, and several states saw an increase of at least three percentage points. Still, eight states saw a drop in community college completion rates.

First-time students at community colleges are also getting younger, the report found. In eight states, the share of traditional-age students at community colleges rose by more than three percentage points.

Both Texas and North Carolina saw completion rates for Hispanic and African American students increase at higher rates than the overall student populations. Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey also saw notable one-year gains for those students, while New York and Pennsylvania lost some ground.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Get Serious About Teaching Critical Thinking
Ultimate Villain of Varsity Blues? Selfish and Shortsighted Universities
Mindful Pleasures

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Plan for American Renewal
Recession Planning
Conferences and COVID-19
Any Recommendations?
Friday Fragments
Amazon, Libraries, and Pollan's 'Only From Audible Caffeine’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting

Berkeley launches ambitious $6 billion fundraising campaign

Report shows how to use data to find local skills gaps

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs

A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine

How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)

Lamar Alexander wants Higher Education Act deal within a month

Back to Top