Title
Brown University Divests From Fossil Fuels
Brown University president Christina Paxson announced yesterday that the university has sold 90 percent of its investments in fossil fuels and is making plans to liquidate the remaining investments, which make up less than 1 percent of Brown's portfolio. Brown joins a growing list of colleges looking to part ways with the fossil fuel industry amid increasing community pressure and new information on whether divesting harms returns.
Brown's divestment is part of a universitywide climate plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2025 and achieve net zero emissions no later than 2040.
A letter from Paxson announcing the changes, which includes details about sustainable central heating, new wind turbines and climate partnerships, is available in full on the university’s website.
