Title
Earnings Gains From Master's Degrees
By
A newly released survey of employers found substantial wage premiums for graduates with master's degrees compared to holders of bachelor's degrees in the same majors.
For example, the new report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found a projected annual starting salary of $58,166 for students who graduate this year with a bachelor's degree in business administration. The projected starting salary for graduates of a master's program in business administration is $79,043, almost $21,000 more than graduates in the four-year equivalent.
The survey found a similar spread in computer science. A graduate with a bachelor's in computer science was projected to earn $68,668, compared to $80,142 for a graduate with a master's.
