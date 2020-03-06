Title
Wesleyan Will Stop Investing in Fossil Fuels
After discussions about aligning its endowment investment practices with its sustainability efforts, Wesleyan University trustees have agreed the institution should stop investing in fossil fuels.
"Given the climate emergency, the investment and ecological risks associated with fossil fuels and the Investment Committee’s own environmental, social and governance guidelines, there was broad agreement among trustees not to make new fossil fuel investments and to wind down current investments in this sector as quickly as possible while minimizing the negative impact to the value of the endowment," Michael S. Roth, the university's president, and Donna Morea, chair of the Board of Trustees, announced Thursday in a written campus update. "The University will be divested from direct fossil fuel investments by the end of the decade."
They said Wesleyan has already committed to aiming for carbon neutrality "and will now be accelerating work in this direction." They also noted that the board also recently authorized "the first phase of converting our energy infrastructure from steam to hot water. When complete, this project will reduce our carbon footprint" by thousands of metric tons per year.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Roundup of this week's news about colleges and the coronavirus
University of Washington preparing for potential escalation of coronavirus
CDC, American College Health Association and Education Department issue guidance on responding to CO
Cambridge College acquiring for-profit college, doubling down on online offerings for working learne
Earnings Gains From Master's Degrees
Friday Fragments | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Underrepresented faculty members share the real reasons they have left various academic institutions
#COLA4ALL Shuts Down UC Santa Cruz
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!