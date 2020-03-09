Title
Florida Merger Plan Dies -- for Now
Legislation to merge the New College of Florida and Florida Polytechnic University into the University of Florida is dead for this year, Gannett Capital Bureau reported. But supporters of the bill still plan to push the issue in future legislative sessions. Supporters of the two colleges to be merged into Florida defended their independent structure.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Roundup of news on coronavirus and higher ed
Colleges move classes online as coronavirus infects more
How coronavirus is changing admissions
With insurance coverage scarce, coronavirus threatens college finances
Underrepresented faculty members share the real reasons they have left various academic institutions
GW faculty and students want president's resignation
7 Best Practices for COVID-19 Necessitated Online Meetings | Learning Innovation
Higher ed plans from Biden and Sanders differ in scope, specificity
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!