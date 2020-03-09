Print

Florida Merger Plan Dies -- for Now

Scott Jaschik
March 9, 2020
Legislation to merge the New College of Florida and Florida Polytechnic University into the University of Florida is dead for this year, Gannett Capital Bureau reported. But supporters of the bill still plan to push the issue in future legislative sessions. Supporters of the two colleges to be merged into Florida defended their independent structure.

