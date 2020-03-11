Title
Crowdsourced Google Doc of Shutdowns
A crowdsourced Google spreadsheet features a running tally of colleges and universities that are closing campuses or suspending in-person instruction and moving online or to distance delivery. The sheet includes dates of closures and program delivery changes as well as details about institutions. One sheet features a map of closures around the U.S., with representations of the numbers of students who are affected. It is being regularly updated.
Bryan Alexander, who created the sheet, is a futurist, researcher and senior scholar at Georgetown University. He focuses on how technology transforms education. Alexander has seen a surge in interest from collaborators who want to help develop it and submit information. For example, Christine Wolff-Eisenberg, manager of surveys and research at Ithaka S+R, contributed data and formatting additions.
"I created it, and folks around the world crowdsourced it," Alexander Tuesday said via email. "In 10 minutes I received 300-plus edit requests."
Google Docs was forcing the spreadsheet into view-only mode, he said, apparently due to traffic.
"I'm setting up an input Google Form unless they can provision more bandwidth," Alexander said.
The site listed disruptions at 83 institutions on Tuesday evening. The number of students affected was growing.
Number of students impacted by closures/online migration:— Bryan Alexander (@BryanAlexander) March 11, 2020
1,340,529 and rising.
