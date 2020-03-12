Title
Mass. Prisoners to Get Education Program
The Massachusetts Department of Correction is launching an education program for prisoners.
In a bid process, the state chose American Prison Data Systems, a public benefit corporation, to provide 228 tablets to incarcerated people in 10 prisons, according to a news release.
The tablets include programs on GED preparation, vocational training and re-entry planning, among others. There are no costs for using any programs on the tablets.
Incarcerated students in other states who used the corporation's tablets were more than twice as likely to pass the GED and 70 percent more likely to complete their post-release re-entry plans compared to their peers, according to the news release.
Research shows that every dollar states invest in prison-based education can save taxpayers up to $5 in reduced incarceration costs.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
University of Michigan Removes Provost
Coronavirus news updates from Wed., March 11
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
Coronavirus could have a long-term impact on state funding of universities (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!