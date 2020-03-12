University of Michigan Removes Provost

The University of Michigan removed Martin A. Philbert as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Wednesday. The university's president said he had lost confidence in Philbert's ability to serve in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. Philbert had been placed on administrative leave in January.

"In a letter dated March 11, President Mark Schlissel informed Philbert that he had lost confidence in his ability to serve as provost based on information that has come to light so far in an investigation regarding his behavior," the university said in a written announcement.

The university launched an internal investigation of the allegations against Philbert on Jan. 17 that subsequently included the Division of Public Safety and Security and an outside law firm. The outside investigation is continuing, and when it's complete, "a determination will be made whether Philbert will be subject to proceedings to remove him from his faculty role," the university announcement said. "Meanwhile, Philbert will remain on paid administrative leave from his duties as a tenured faculty member."

The Detroit Free Press has reported that university administrators knew about some of the allegations against Philbert years before they became public knowledge.