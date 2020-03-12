Print

Title

University of Michigan Removes Provost

By

Marjorie Valbrun
March 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of Michigan removed Martin A. Philbert as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Wednesday. The university's president said he had lost confidence in Philbert's ability to serve in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. Philbert had been placed on administrative leave in January.

"In a letter dated March 11, President Mark Schlissel informed Philbert that he had lost confidence in his ability to serve as provost based on information that has come to light so far in an investigation regarding his behavior," the university said in a written announcement.

The university launched an internal investigation of the allegations against Philbert on Jan. 17 that subsequently included the Division of Public Safety and Security and an outside law firm. The outside investigation is continuing, and when it's complete, "a determination will be made whether Philbert will be subject to proceedings to remove him from his faculty role," the university announcement said. "Meanwhile, Philbert will remain on paid administrative leave from his duties as a tenured faculty member."

The Detroit Free Press has reported that university administrators knew about some of the allegations against Philbert years before they became public knowledge.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis
Academe in the Red Zone
A Dispatch From Singapore

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

All of a Sudden…
How to Manage COVID-19 Related Offers to Help from OPMs
Big Idea 1: The Velocity Foundation
Big Idea 1: The Velocity Foundation
COVID-19 and Why We Love Working in Higher Ed
COVID-19 and Why We Love Working in Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v

Coronavirus news updates from Wed., March 11

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

University of Michigan Removes Provost

Colleges move classes online as coronavirus infects more

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Back to Top