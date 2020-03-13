Title
Awarding Credit for Work Experience
Prior learning assessment credits could greatly benefit community college students, according to a new report from the Association of Community College Trustees.
Nearly 70 percent of community college students work while going to college, and about half are 25 and older, according to the report. These students, as well as veterans, would benefit from receiving credits for their past work experiences.
Previous research has found that students who received these credits persisted at higher rates and completed their degrees in shorter periods of time than those without these credits.
Federal and state policies have promoted prior learning assessment through programs like the Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training program and the Educational Quality Through Innovative Partnerships demonstration program.
A newer trend, according to the report, is using prior learning assessment to build partnerships with businesses. Colleges can award credits for education offered directly by employers, such as Google's IT support professional certificate.
