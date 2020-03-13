Blackboard to Sell Open LMS

Education-technology company Blackboard announced plans this week to sell its open-source learning management system business.

Blackboard Open LMS, formerly known as Moodlerooms, will be acquired by Britain-based corporate education company Learning Technologies Group for $31.7 million.

“This further simplification of our business will enable the company to continue accelerating investment and innovation in our unique ed-tech platform,” said Bill Ballhaus, chairman, CEO and president of Blackboard.

“We look forward to the continued growth of Blackboard and Open LMS as separate market-leading businesses serving their respective clients.”