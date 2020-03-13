Print

Title

Blackboard to Sell Open LMS

By

Lindsay McKenzie
March 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

Education-technology company Blackboard announced plans this week to sell its open-source learning management system business.

Blackboard Open LMS, formerly known as Moodlerooms, will be acquired by Britain-based corporate education company Learning Technologies Group for $31.7 million.

“This further simplification of our business will enable the company to continue accelerating investment and innovation in our unique ed-tech platform,” said Bill Ballhaus, chairman, CEO and president of Blackboard.

“We look forward to the continued growth of Blackboard and Open LMS as separate market-leading businesses serving their respective clients.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Scenario Planning for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis
Academe in the Red Zone

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How Crisis Teams Can Benefit From Adding a Social Media Manager
A Nesting Doll of Decisions
We Really Could Use Our Institutions Right Now
When Your Kids Are Also in College
Writing Unplugged
All of a Sudden…

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Assistant professor says he's been fired because he dared to talk about human population variation

Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out

Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?

Using strategic thinking and scenario planning to deal with the coronavirus

As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Coronavirus could have a long-term impact on state funding of universities (opinion)

Online exam proctoring catches cheaters, raises concerns

Back to Top