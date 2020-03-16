Print

Title

Biden and Sanders Spar on Free College

By

Kery Murakami
March 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

Joe Biden, the former vice president, attempting to reach out to progressives, is adopting rival Bernie Sanders’s plan to make four-year public colleges and universities tuition-free -- though only for families whose income is below $125,000.

Biden had previously only proposed making community colleges free in his higher education plan.

“I never said everything Bernie has said was wrong,” Biden quipped during Sunday night’s CNN debate.

Announcing the change in a tweet earlier on Sunday, Biden said he has come around on tuition-free four-year public college out of concern that middle-class families are struggling with debt. “This is a massive problem, and one that we need all of the best ideas to solve … Bernie has put forward a plan that would make public colleges and universities free for families whose income is below $125,000. It's a good idea, and after consideration, I am proud to add it to my platform.”

“I’m glad you’re coming around now,” Sanders responded at the debate. But the Vermont senator noted that he’d supported the idea when it was considered radical.

“Leadership is about going ahead when it’s not popular,” Sanders said.

Sanders also noted in his own tweet that he’d still go further than Biden in proposing to make college free, without income limits, as well as canceling all student debt.

Biden had proposed a more targeted approach on debt cancellation, saying he’d enroll all existing and new borrowers in income-based repayment plans, except for those choosing to opt out. Those making $25,000 or less per year would not owe any payments on their undergraduate federal student loans and wouldn’t accrue any interest on those loans. Others would pay 5 percent of their discretionary income above $25,000 toward their loans. He’d forgive 100 percent of any remaining debt for those who have made payments for 20 years.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Forget About Us Minority Students:
An Open Letter to University Administrators
Scenario Planning for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

And Now, the Second-Order Decisions…
COVID-19 and Slack
Mental Health, Comics, the Grad Student!
The Other Way for Campuses to Respond to Coronavirus
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief
How Crisis Teams Can Benefit From Adding a Social Media Manager

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit

As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?

Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15

Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting

Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

A college student expresses his concerns to university administrators about policies related to the

Back to Top