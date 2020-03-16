Print

Title

Financial Aid Frustrations and College Completion

By

Paul Fain
March 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

Roughly three-quarters of former college students said a frustrating financial aid experience affected their academic performance in college, as well as their access to college and program completion, according to the results of a survey conducted by Gallup and CampusLogic, a company focused on student financial success. The report is a collection of data on the financial aid needs, experiences and their impact on the college outcomes of more than 25,000 American adults who either completed their program or earned some college credits but no degree.

The survey found that 72 percent of respondents who did not complete said the experience of funding their college education hurt their academic performance. And two-thirds of noncompleters said the financial aid process was a source of stress while they were enrolled.

Among college degree holders, more than half of respondents (57 percent) said the financial aid process affected their decision to attend a specific college. Black and Hispanic graduates were more likely than their peers to say the process affected their decision "a lot."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Forget About Us Minority Students:
An Open Letter to University Administrators
Scenario Planning for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

And Now, the Second-Order Decisions…
COVID-19 and Slack
Mental Health, Comics, the Grad Student!
The Other Way for Campuses to Respond to Coronavirus
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief
How Crisis Teams Can Benefit From Adding a Social Media Manager

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit

As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b

Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting

Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Back to Top