Financial Aid Frustrations and College Completion

Roughly three-quarters of former college students said a frustrating financial aid experience affected their academic performance in college, as well as their access to college and program completion, according to the results of a survey conducted by Gallup and CampusLogic, a company focused on student financial success. The report is a collection of data on the financial aid needs, experiences and their impact on the college outcomes of more than 25,000 American adults who either completed their program or earned some college credits but no degree.

The survey found that 72 percent of respondents who did not complete said the experience of funding their college education hurt their academic performance. And two-thirds of noncompleters said the financial aid process was a source of stress while they were enrolled.

Among college degree holders, more than half of respondents (57 percent) said the financial aid process affected their decision to attend a specific college. Black and Hispanic graduates were more likely than their peers to say the process affected their decision "a lot."