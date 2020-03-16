Title
Guilty Plea in SAT Fraud Case
David Sidoo, a Canadian businessman, on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He admitted to twice paying a man $100,000 to take the SAT for each of his sons. He agreed to a sentence of 90 days in jail and a fine of $250,000. He will be sentenced in July.
Sidoo has also asked the University of British Columbia to remove his name from an athletic field at the university, CTV News reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b
Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out
A college student expresses his concerns to university administrators about policies related to the
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!