Guilty Plea in SAT Fraud Case

David Sidoo, a Canadian businessman, on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He admitted to twice paying a man $100,000 to take the SAT for each of his sons. He agreed to a sentence of 90 days in jail and a fine of $250,000. He will be sentenced in July.

Sidoo has also asked the University of British Columbia to remove his name from an athletic field at the university, CTV News reported.