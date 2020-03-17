Title
College Board, ACT Reschedule Exams
The College Board and ACT have rescheduled upcoming exams.
The SAT of May 2 has been canceled. Makeup exams for the March 14 SAT, scheduled for March 28, have also been canceled "in response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Students who had been registered to take the SAT on one of those days will receive refunds.
At this point, the next SAT that has not been called off is June 6.
ACT has rescheduled the April 4 exam, moving it to June 13 "in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)." In the next few days, everyone who registered for the exam will receive information about the new date.
The College Board gave the SAT on Saturday, although many test sites were closed.
