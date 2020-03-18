Fiscal Monitor for Troubled Palomar College

The chancellor's office of California's community college system has assigned a fiscal monitor to oversee Palomar College, KPBS reported Tuesday.

A state agency in November warned that the community college was at high risk of insolvency. The agency cited antiquated business practices and structures and processes leading to uncontrolled spending, which has outpaced revenue growth.

Palomar's Faculty Senate has voted no confidence in Joi Lin Blake, the college's president, over budget and other concerns.