March LSAT Is Canceled

Scott Jaschik
March 18, 2020
The Law School Admission Council has canceled the Law School Admission Test that was to be given this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Cancelling the March test is a difficult step, but we believe it is the most responsible course of action to protect test takers, test center personnel, and the broader community," said a statement from the admission council. All March LSAT registrants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been automatically registered for the April 25 test.

