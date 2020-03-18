Title
March LSAT Is Canceled
The Law School Admission Council has canceled the Law School Admission Test that was to be given this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Cancelling the March test is a difficult step, but we believe it is the most responsible course of action to protect test takers, test center personnel, and the broader community," said a statement from the admission council. All March LSAT registrants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been automatically registered for the April 25 test.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How institutions are approaching scientific research during COVID-19
Survey finds numerous fears of enrollment leaders in the coronavirus era
Pomona students denied emergency housing push alternatives
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Roundup: Recession, guidelines and debt
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!