Print

Title

Are Investigations Into Chinese Ties Counterproductive?

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 19, 2020
Comments
 
 

A crackdown by the Trump administration on researchers with ties to China has spurred some scientists to leave the U.S. and take positions at Chinese universities, ProPublica reported Wednesday. An investigation by the nonprofit news outlet identified researchers at the University of Florida, the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Louisville who relocated to China while being investigated for allegedly hiding funding from Chinese sources or affiliations with Chinese universities.

The ProPublica analysis found that such nondisclosure “may well be pervasive.” The National Institutes of Health has contacted 84 universities about 180 scientists it believes hid outside activities or funding, and has referred 27 for federal investigation.

“Yet the government’s investigations and prosecutions of scientists for nondisclosure -- a violation previously handled within universities and often regarded as minor -- may prove counterproductive,” states ProPublica, which highlights the case of Weihong Tan, a former chemistry professor at Florida who left UF last year during an investigation into his disclosures. He is now leading a research team focused on developing a fast, easy COVID-19 test at China's Hunan University.

“The exodus of Tan and his colleagues highlights a disturbing irony about the U.S. crackdown; it is unwittingly helping China achieve a long-frustrated goal of luring back top scientific talent,” the article states.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Federal Rescue Package for Higher Ed
The COVID-19 Crisis and International Students
Resilience and Resistance: Fighting for Higher Education in Prison

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Interested in Leading More Efficient, Productive Online Meetings?
Give People (and States) Money
Higher Ed's COVID-19 Response Through a Sociological Lens
Taking Stock of Crisis Response
Money Talks
COVID-19, Remote Learning and the Beauty of All Hands on Deck

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

Higher ed institutions aren't supporting international students enough during the COVID-19 crisis (o

Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

How coronavirus and the recession will affect open-access colleges

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

Back to Top