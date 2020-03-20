Title
ACE Names Fellows
By
The American Council on Education announced Wednesday that it has named 38 higher education professionals to its ACE fellows program. The fellows program is meant to prepare faculty, staff and administrators for senior positions in college leadership.
According to the council, the 2020-21 class of fellows is the first to have twice as many women as men. One-third of the cohort are members of underrepresented groups, the council said in a release.
The list of new fellows can be found here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Coronavirus outbreak piles short-term costs and long-term uncertainty on college and university fina
Higher ed institutions aren't supporting international students enough during the COVID-19 crisis (o
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
COVID-19 disrupts international student exchange in both directions
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!