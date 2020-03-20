Print

ACE Names Fellows

Lilah Burke
March 20, 2020
The American Council on Education announced Wednesday that it has named 38 higher education professionals to its ACE fellows program. The fellows program is meant to prepare faculty, staff and administrators for senior positions in college leadership.

According to the council, the 2020-21 class of fellows is the first to have twice as many women as men. One-third of the cohort are members of underrepresented groups, the council said in a release.

The list of new fellows can be found here.

