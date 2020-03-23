Title
Academic Minute: Indigenous Agency, Decolonization and Survivance
Today on the Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Tricia Hornback, assistant professor of intercultural studies, examines what's contributing to an awakening of indigenous agency. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Admissions is in a state of uncertainty
UT Arlington president steps down after an investigation into improper financial dealings
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
Coronavirus Roundup, March 20-23
Help for student loan borrowers stalls Senate stimulus bill
Some colleges cite the coronavirus to go test optional
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
During the COVID-19 crisis, higher ed should rethink how to assess, test and grade students (opinion
Librarians advocate closing campus libraries during coronavirus pandemic
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!