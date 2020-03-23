Amherst Lacrosse Team on Probation

The Boston Globe has reported that Amherst College has placed its men's lacrosse team on probation through the 2021 season and terminated coach Jon Thompson after a racist incident involving the team.

Members of the college community received a letter Friday signed by President Biddy Martin and others, explaining that the incident took place about two weeks prior and involved members of the team using "racist, harassing speech."

According to the letter, there have been other issues in the past with the team.

"Those cases include sharing photos of a teammate with a swastika drawn on his face who had passed out at a party, and GroupMe exchanges denigrating and ridiculing gender-nonconforming and trans staff," the letter said. "The team over recent years has been responsible for other violations, including vandalism in the dorms, overtaxing our custodial and facilities staff, and at times creating unsafe conditions."

The men's lacrosse team will now be banned from any potential NCAA tournament play in the 2021 season, and players will be required to complete an educational program in the fall, created in part by the chief diversity and inclusion officer. Formal team gatherings are prohibited until Nov. 1.