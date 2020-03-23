Print

Compilation on Student Success

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2020
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Student Success: Everyone's Responsibility." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

