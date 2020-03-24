Title
Academic Minute: Understanding Data Through Studying Economics
March 24, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nate Peach, associate professor of economics, explores why economics is a good area of study for undergraduates. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
