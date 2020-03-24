Title
Benefits of Mentoring for Women Economists
By
A mentoring workshop to support women in research careers as economists appeared to have a positive impact, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Women are underrepresented in the economics profession, according to the American Economics Association. A committee from the association created the workshop as a randomized control trial. It found that participants were more likely to stay in academia and more likely to have received tenure at a selective institution.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Working from home during COVID-19 proves challenging for faculty members
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Study abroad students caught by international border closures
Using strategic thinking and scenario planning to deal with the coronavirus (opinion)
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!