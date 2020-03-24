Print

Benefits of Mentoring for Women Economists

Paul Fain
March 24, 2020
A mentoring workshop to support women in research careers as economists appeared to have a positive impact, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Women are underrepresented in the economics profession, according to the American Economics Association. A committee from the association created the workshop as a randomized control trial. It found that participants were more likely to stay in academia and more likely to have received tenure at a selective institution.

