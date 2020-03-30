Report Calls for Changes to Law School Rankings, Accreditation

Law School Transparency, a consumer advocacy organization focused on entry to the legal profession, published a new report calling for structural changes to law schools and rankings of law schools with a goal of making law schools more diverse and reducing student debt.

The report calls on U.S. News & World Report, which produces influential rankings of law schools, to swap its expenditures-per-student metric with a proposed “efficiency metric,” determined by considering the amount of tuition revenue collected per high-quality job obtained by a graduate. “On this metric, a school that charged students less money is relatively better than a school that charged students more money to achieve the same number of high-quality jobs,” the report states.

The report also calls on the accrediting agency for law schools, the American Bar Association Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, to rethink some of its standards to remove what it describes as barriers to innovation and to expand consumer protections and increase transparency by collecting more data on tuition pricing and discounting and on student borrowing by gender and race.

The ABA did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Bob Morse, the chief data strategist for U.S. News, said the ranker plans to look closely at the report over the coming weeks. "As with all of our education rankings, we update our methodology based on careful thoughtful analysis and consultations with experts in the field," Morse said.