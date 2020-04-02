Print

7-Month Sentence for Admissions Fraud

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2020
Elizabeth Henriquez, a California woman, was sentenced to seven months in prison for her role in the admissions scandal. Henriquez admitted paying to have a corrupt proctor correct her oldest daughter's SAT subject exams and to take her SAT.

Henriquez's lawyer asked for her to receive no jail time because of the dangers of prison during the coronavirus outbreak, USA Today reported. But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton rejected the argument, saying, “This sentence needs to not only deter you from doing something like this again but anyone else who has the gall to use his or her wealth” to break the rules of higher education. He called her actions an “excusable crime of greed, hubris and flaunting of wealth.”

